DOC: Level 3 Offender Absconds From Supervision In NW Minn.

July 26, 2017 1:19 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is searching for a Level 3 predatory offender who absconded from supervision late last month.

According to the DOC, 26-year-old Jonah James Hawkins has been on fugitive status since June 27, when he absconded from supervision. He was last seen leaving his residence in Halstad.

Hawkins was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a juvenile female. He was released from prison on April 22, 2015.

He’s described as 5-foot-5, 137 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he may have traveled to North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Florida or Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-603-0026.

Authorities say citizens should not attempt to confront Hawkins.

jonah hawkins DOC: Level 3 Offender Absconds From Supervision In NW Minn.

(credit: Minnesota Dept. Of Corrections)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch