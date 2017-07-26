DOC: Level 3 Offender Absconds From Supervision In NW Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is searching for a Level 3 predatory offender who absconded from supervision late last month.
According to the DOC, 26-year-old Jonah James Hawkins has been on fugitive status since June 27, when he absconded from supervision. He was last seen leaving his residence in Halstad.
Hawkins was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a juvenile female. He was released from prison on April 22, 2015.
He’s described as 5-foot-5, 137 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
Authorities say he may have traveled to North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Florida or Arizona.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-603-0026.
Authorities say citizens should not attempt to confront Hawkins.