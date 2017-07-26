Gophers Coach P.J. Fleck Reads Mean Tweets At Big Ten Media Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck was a busy man this week, promoting the Gophers and talking about the season ahead at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago.

Fleck did all sorts of interviews, including ESPN and the Big Ten Network. Fleck was hired in early January to replace Tracy Claeys after the Gophers finished last season 9-4, including 5-4 in Big Ten play.

Fleck couldn’t be more different than Claeys in his approach to life and football. He has a passion for both that can’t be matched, and combining that with his “Row the Boat” mentality and being “elite” can be polarizing.

For most, you’ll either love him or hate him. Gophers fans will love him if he brings a Big Ten title to Minnesota.

In one of his more entertaining experiences at Media Day, Fleck was asked to read mean tweets about himself. His reactions were then posted to YouTube. Here are the tweets, and check out the video.

“PJ Fleck is probably going to be a good coach for the gophers, maybe even make it to a couple B10 title games, but man he’s annoying.”

“PJ Fleck hasn’t even coached one game yet and I already can’t stand him.”

“I can’t stand PJ Fleck. No one should be that energetic.”

“PJ Fleck looks like an 8 year old dressed as a college head coach.”

“PJ Fleck looks like an utterly ridiculous raging maniac in that tie under a windbreaker.”

Fleck and the Gophers start fall camp next Tuesday.