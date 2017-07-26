Charges: Henry Sibley Music Teacher Had Sex With Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 31-year-old New Hope woman is accused of having sex with an underage student multiple times in February, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Christine Lee Funk has been charged with three felony counts third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the case. Funk was a music teacher at Henry Sibley High School.

Funk was also arrested back in March on suspicion of possessing pornographic work involving minors on a work computer. She was placed on administrative leave during that case.

According to the charges, a school resource officer in Mendota Heights received information on Feb. 27 about inappropriate text messages being exchanged between a 17-year-old male student and Funk. Police obtained the messages and found conversations that suggested the two engaged in sexual relations. Funk also allegedly sent several partially nude photos to the student in text messages.

The complaint states Funk spoke with police and admitted to sending the student texts, but denied having sexual relations with the student and said any text messages of a sexual nature were a fantasy. She initially denied sending the student the partially nude photos, but later admitted to it after being shown them from the student’s phone.

The complaint states the student told police Funk sent him text messages of partially nude photos of herself, but denied having sexual relations with her and said the photos were fantasy. A full search of the student’s phone showed that the two had engaged in sexual relations.

In a second interview with police, the student said they had sex on more than one occasion. The student said they had sex once at her residence, once at the high school and once in a vehicle outside the student’s home.

If convicted, she faces up to 45 years in jail and $90,000 in fines.