Vikings, Everson Griffen Agree To Contract Extension

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) – Veterans with the Minnesota Vikings reported to training camp on Wednesday, and one of the team’s top defensive players agreed to a contract extension.
Team officials said Everson Griffen, one of the top defensive ends in the NFC, has agreed to an extension that will reportedly keep him with the Vikings through the 2022 season.
In seven seasons, Griffen has recorded 273 total tackles, 48 sacks and 71 tackles for a loss. He’s also caused 281 quarterback hurries, forced five fumbles, had six fumble recoveries and three career touchdowns.
Griffen became a full-time starter at defensive end in 2014 and has started all 47 games since. His 30.5 sacks in that span is the fifth-most in the NFL.
The Vikings drafted Griffen in the fourth round in 2010 and is the second-longest tenured Viking behind Brian Robison.