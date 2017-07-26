SouthWest Transit Announces State Fair Bus Fare Hikes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re planning on taking the bus to the Minnesota State Fair, get ready to pay more. For the first time in nearly 20 years, SouthWest Transit will increase its rates.
Since 1998, SouthWest Transit has been connecting people from Carver, Chaska, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie to the Great Minneosta Get-Together.
According to the company’s CEO, the price increases will cover fuel, staffing and weekday parking lot rental.
The fare is still free for kids age 5 and younger. Children ages 6 to 12, Seniors aged 65 and older and Military members with ID will pay $5. Adults pay $8 each, but a pair of adults can get two tickets for $15.
