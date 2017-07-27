Fraser CEO: ‘Pulling Together’ Made New Woodbury Clinic Possible

July 27, 2017 7:44 PM
Filed Under: Autism, Fraser, Pulling Together, Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you donated to our Pulling Together event this summer, we got to see how those funds are being put to use Thursday.

fraser woobury groundbreaking Fraser CEO: Pulling Together Made New Woodbury Clinic Possible

(credit: CBS)

Fraser — the state’s largest provider of autism services — broke ground in Woodbury on their seventh clinic location, which they say will help serve around 1,000 families a year.

fraser woodbury Fraser CEO: Pulling Together Made New Woodbury Clinic Possible

What Fraser’s new Woodbury clinic will look like (credit: CBS)

The funds raised from WCCO’s Pulling Together funded Fraser’s 35-35 mission, which aims to make sure any family in Minnesota is never more than 35 minutes or 35 miles from Fraser’s resources.

“We use donated dollars to go right to serving children,” said Fraser CEO and President Diane Cross. “And this building is a result of some of the donations from WCCO, the big tug-of-war event that really made this possible for us.”

The Woodbury location is expected to be complete next summer.

