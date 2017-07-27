Metro Transit Bus, LRT Rates Going Up In October

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You’ll have to pay more soon if you want to jump on a bus or the light rail.
The Metropolitan Council voted to raise regular route bus and light rail fares by 25 cents and Metro Mobility fares by 50 cents. The price hike starts October 1.
The Council also voted to make the Transit Assistance Program, or TAP, permanent. TAP provides a discounted fare $1 ride at all times to low-income riders who qualify.
“This was not an easy vote, but one that was necessary to strengthen the future of transit in our region,” Metropolitan Council Chair Adam Duininck said. “I do recognize that some low-income individuals who are dependent on transit may not be able to afford an increase at all. Therefore, I’m pleased that the Council was able to mitigate the impact of a fare increase on low-come income people, by making permanent the Transit Assistance Program.”
This marks the first time fares have gone up since 2008.
Regional Transit Fares – Effective October 1, 2017
Fare Current Rate New Rate
Local (bus/rail) Off-Peak $1.75 $2.00
Local (bus/rail) Peak $2.25 $2.50
Express bus Off-Peak $2.25 $2.50
Express bus Peak $3.00 $3.25
Senior/Youth/Medicare Off-Peak $.75 $1.00
Senior/Youth/Medicare Peak (local) $2.25 $2.50
Senior/Youth/Medicare Peak (express) $3.00 $3.25
Metro Mobility Off-Peak $3.00 $3.50
Metro Mobility Peak $4.00 $4.50
Surcharge for trips over 15 miles None $0.75
(non-ADA mandated trips)
Transit Link Off-Peak $2.25 – $6.75 (distance-based) $3.50
Transit Link Peak $2.25 – $6.75 (distance-based) $4.50
Surcharge for trips over 15 miles None $0.75
Northstar (to/from Minneapolis)
Big Lake $6.00 $6.25
Elk River $4.50 $4.75
Ramsey $3.50 $3.75
Anoka $3.00 $3.25
Coon Rapids/Riverdale $3.00 $3.25
Fridley $3.00 $3.25
Station-to-Station $3.00 $3.25