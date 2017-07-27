Lynx To Host WNBA Playoff Games At Williams Arena

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx have the WNBA’s best record at 17-2, and they’ll clinch a playoff spot before too long.
The Lynx announced Thursday that any potential home playoff games this year will be played at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. The Lynx have called Xcel Energy Center home for all regular season games this year while Target Center undergoes renovations.
The Lynx are moving venues to accommodate the Minnesota Wild, which will be starting its preseason schedule around that time, as well as other events being hosted at the Xcel Center.
The Lynx have played four games previously at Williams Arena, one regular season and three preseason. It also means point guard Lindsay Whalen will be back on the floor where she was a collegiate star for the Gophers women’s basketball program.