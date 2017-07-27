Board Votes Today On Philando Castile Police Training Fund

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) board is set to vote on a proposal to name a police training fund after Philando Castile.
Castile was fatally shot by former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop last summer. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter charges earlier this summer.
The case received international attention from the moment Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook. Protests followed in the Twin Cities and beyond.
Gov. Mark Dayton called for the fund to be created and named after Castile earlier in July. He called Castile’s death one of the most traumatic events for the state of Minnesota in the six-and-a-half years he’s been in office, in part, because it highlighted the divisions and problems between communities of color and law enforcement.
The governor also appointed Philando Castile’s uncle, Clarence Castile, to the serve on the POST Board as a member of the public.
“For years, they have been asking for funding — denied, denied, denied — and, all of sudden, they get the funding, and they don’t want to recognize how they got the funding, and recognition is putting Phil’s name on that fund,” Clarence Castile said.
Even so, Clarence Castile says he’s heard from many retired and present officers who are opposed to the idea.
The POST Board will vote on whether or not they will name the officer training fund after Philando Castile during their 10 a.m. meeting Thursday.