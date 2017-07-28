Survey: Twin Cities Families Wait Longer To Do Back-To-School Shopping

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to a new survey, back-to-school shoppers in the Twin Cities are some of the last to get their supplies.

The survey, conducted by Deloitte, attributes some of the procrastinating to the fact that most Minnesota schools don’t start until after Labor Day.

But that’s not the only reason parents are waiting.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year $84 billion will be spent on back-to-school shopping. That’s a 10 percent increase over last year. A record jump for retailers. And unlike previous years, the majority of the school shopping in the Twin Cities will take place closer to Labor Day or even after.

“Overall, nationally, people are waiting longer. Because kids want to wait to go back-to-school shopping to see what the other kids are wearing,” Tina Wilcox. CEO of the retail agency Black, said. “One, kids want to see what the trends are and what other kids are wearing and two, it’s the value piece.”

Money-conscious Minnesotans don’t mind waiting for mark downs and deals. According to the Deloitte Survey, 75 percent of Twin Cities school shoppers will wait until later in August to get their shopping done. That’s compared to 58 percent nationwide.

“The summer is so short people want to enjoy the summer. It’s almost like they don’t want back to school to come,” Wilcox said.

The survey also showed that people who shop earlier tend to spend more- and the economy is likely the reason shoppers are spending more money overall.

Twin Cities shoppers are expected to spend about $492 on average. Less than the nationwide average of just over $500.