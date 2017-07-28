Police: Inmate Escapes Custody While Being Taken To Hospital

July 28, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Bemidji, Bemidji Police Department, Keanu Major, Lake George

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for a man who escaped police custody Thursday while being transported to a hospital.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, 22-year-old Keanu Major was seen in the Lake George area around 11 a.m. Friday.

(credit: Bemidji Police Department)

Thursday, Major and another inmate of the Beltrami County Jail got into a fight. Authorities determined Major should be taken to a hospital for evaluation of his injuries.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Bemidji police officers were notified Major had escaped from the transporting officer’s custody.

Police said a vehicle was stolen from a business about a half-mile from the hospital to which Major was being taken, but it is not known if Major was involved in that theft. The vehicle is a tan 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate 668KKY.

Major is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, 195 pounds with black hair, facial hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck that says “Victoria.”

Anyone with information about Major’s whereabouts should contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at 218-732-3111 or dial 911.

