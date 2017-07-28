Family Plans Memorial Service For Justine Damond

July 28, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Justine Damond, Mohamed Noor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The public can say goodbye to a bride-to-be who was killed in a police shooting.

Justine Damond‘s family will hold a memorial service next month. The 40-year-old from Australia died after calling 911 to report a possible rape.

Officer Mohamed Noor shot her behind her house in southwest Minneapolis. Search warrants and interviews suggest the officer may have been startled when Damond slapped his squad car.

The memorial service is planned for Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Harriet Bandshell in Minneapolis.

Damond’s family also set up a fund that supports causes she cared about.

