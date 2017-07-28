Police Seek Long Prairie Man In Connection With Woman’s Death

July 28, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Long Prairie, Long Prairie Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Long Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s helping finding a man who is a person of interest in a homicide case.

According to the Long Prairie police, around 8 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a call of an argument on the 400 block of Todd Street South.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a deceased female.

jose raul herrera Police Seek Long Prairie Man In Connection With Womans Death

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

Witnesses told police that 35-year-old Jose Raul Herrera had been seen with the woman by neighbors near the residence around 5:30 p.m. A short time later, the two were heard arguing.

Police said evidence at the scene lead them to believe the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Herrera has not bee located and police believe he may be traveling to California or Mexico.

His car is a 2002 tan Ford Focus with the MN license plate 976 DYA.

Anyone with any information regarding the car or Herrera is asked to call the Long Prairie Police Department at 320-732-2156.

