Police: Man Stabbed 7 Times Over ‘Magic’ Card Game Dispute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Cloud say an argument over a fantasy card game led to a man being hit with a mallet and stabbed multiple times.
According to a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department, it happened on the 1200 block of St. Germain Street East just after midnight Friday. A 20-year-old man and 31-year-old Elija Creech got into an argument about their game of “Magic: The Gathering” at an apartment. Police say Creech hit the man in the head with a rubber mallet and then stabbed him seven times in the front, sides and back of the neck.
Creech was the one to call 911, telling the dispatcher he thought the man was going to die. First responders brought the victim to St. Cloud Hospital. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.
Police arrested Creech and booked him in the Benton County Jail. He’s facing charges of first and second degree assault.
