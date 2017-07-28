1 Dead After Shooting In North Minneapolis

July 28, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and a suspect is still at large after a shooting in north Minneapolis Friday night.

Police say it happened at around 8:41 p.m. on the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue North, between Knox and James Avenues. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot in the head.

Paramedics loaded the victim into the ambulance and started driving to Hennepin County Medical Center, but the man died on the way there.

Officers are investigating at the scene, and canvassing the neighborhood. They don’t have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch