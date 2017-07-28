1 Dead After Shooting In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and a suspect is still at large after a shooting in north Minneapolis Friday night.
Police say it happened at around 8:41 p.m. on the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue North, between Knox and James Avenues. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot in the head.
Paramedics loaded the victim into the ambulance and started driving to Hennepin County Medical Center, but the man died on the way there.
Officers are investigating at the scene, and canvassing the neighborhood. They don’t have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting.