Nickelodeon Universe Briefly Closes After Suspicious Bag Scare

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspicious bag led to the brief evacuation of Mall of America’s indoor amusement park Friday.
Mall officials say part of Nickelodeon Universe was closed during a “standard security procedure,” before reopening later in the afternoon.
The incident comes one day after the mall announced the closure of the “Shredder’s Mutant Masher” ride on order from the manufacturer.
The ride shares some similarities with the “Fire Ball,” a ride which malfunctioned Wednesday during the opening day of the Ohio State Fair. A teenager was killed and seven others were injured.
“Shredder’s Mutant Masher” is being inspected and is expected to reopen soon. Mall officials say the rides at Nickelodeon Universe are inspected daily.