‘This Is Why You Live In Minnesota’: #Top10WxDay Draws Residents Outdoors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It just doesn’t get much better than this — temps in the 80s, sunshine and relatively low humidity for Minnesota.

WCCO’s Mary McGuire found folks out enjoying the day on Lake Calhoun in a bunch of different ways.

Folks got an early start to this Top 10 Weather Day out at Lake Calhoun, which is the largest lake in Minneapolis. The morning was beautiful for people to walk, roller skate, bike and run, or just relax on a dock.

It wasn’t just those with two legs who are enjoying this weather. Dozens of four-legged friends also made the more than three mile trip around the water.

Following a winter full of ice and snow, most can agree Friday feels pretty darn close to perfect out.

“Oh man, today is like the day when it’s 40 below zero, this is why you live in Minnesota,” Rob Paetzold said.

“I really like 70, 75 is my preferred temperature. Yeah, 90 is definitely a little too warm for me,” Andrea Peterson said.

While everyone was enjoying the weather from outside of the water this morning, you can be sure the lake will be filled with canoers, kayakers and windsurfers as the day goes on.