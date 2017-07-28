‘This Is Why You Live In Minnesota’: #Top10WxDay Draws Residents Outdoors

July 28, 2017 12:22 PM By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: #Top10WXDay, Lake Calhoun, Mary McGuire, Top 10 Weather Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It just doesn’t get much better than this — temps in the 80s, sunshine and relatively low humidity for Minnesota.

WCCO’s Mary McGuire found folks out enjoying the day on Lake Calhoun in a bunch of different ways.

Folks got an early start to this Top 10 Weather Day out at Lake Calhoun, which is the largest lake in Minneapolis. The morning was beautiful for people to walk, roller skate, bike and run, or just relax on a dock.

top10wxday july 28 2017 lake calhoun This Is Why You Live In Minnesota: #Top10WxDay Draws Residents Outdoors

(credit: CBS)

It wasn’t just those with two legs who are enjoying this weather. Dozens of four-legged friends also made the more than three mile trip around the water.

Following a winter full of ice and snow, most can agree Friday feels pretty darn close to perfect out.

“Oh man, today is like the day when it’s 40 below zero, this is why you live in Minnesota,” Rob Paetzold said.

“I really like 70, 75 is my preferred temperature. Yeah, 90 is definitely a little too warm for me,” Andrea Peterson said.

While everyone was enjoying the weather from outside of the water this morning, you can be sure the lake will be filled with canoers, kayakers and windsurfers as the day goes on.

 

 

More from Mary McGuire
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch