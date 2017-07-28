Authorities Investigate After Truck, Trailer, Pavement Roller Stolen Overnight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a major equipment theft earlier this week.
According to the sheriff’s office, sometime in the overnight hours of July 26 and July 27 a pick-up truck, trailer and pavement roller were stolen from Custom Surfacing, located on the 4500 block of Golden Spike Road in Sauk Rapids.
The truck was a black 1998 Chevy 3500 diesel pick-up, with a Minnesota license plate YAD6558. It had Custom Surfacing decals on the cab doors, a yellow beacon light on top of the cab and Western brand snow plow brackets on the front.
A 1991 Tow Master T5T flatbed trailer, with a Minnesota license plate CTA3927, was attached to the truck as well.
Deputies said loaded on top of the trailer was a 1998 Rammax T16 drum roller used for rolling pavement.
Anyone with any information regarding the items, or the crime, is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.