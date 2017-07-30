Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor In Weekend Boat Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Alcohol and nighttime operation are believed to be factors in an early morning boat crash in extreme northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened early Saturday morning on Crane Lake, just miles from the Canadian border.

A boat carrying three people – identified as 46-year-old Ronald Rutchasky of Buyck, 25-year-old Robert Sokoloski, of Orr, and 26-year-old Andrea Sokoloski, also of Orr – hit a rock point near Hanberg Marine on the lake’s south side.

While Buyck and the Sokoloskis said they were able to “limp” the boat back to Hanberg Marine, they did suffer minor injuries. An ambulance brought them to the Cook Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

