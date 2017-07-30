Talking Points: Trump’s Base Still Keeping The Faith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a tumultuous week, an average of polls at RealClearPolitics.com shows the president’s approval rating at just under 40 percent.

But among Trump supporters, including those here in Minnesota, the president continues to have strong support.

A recent Reuters poll shows more than 70 percent of Republicans approve of the job the president is doing. However, that number is down six points from earlier this month.

The numbers suggest Trump’s many battles — including with Congress, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his frequent Twitter outbursts and the Russia scandal — are beginning to chip away at his base.

But enthusiasm for Trump loyalists remains high.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was one of candidate Trump’s earliest and most outspoken supporters in Minnesota. Lindell even spoke at a packed rally at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that Trump attended two days before the election.

Earlier this month, Lindell was at the White House, seated at the president’s side at a Made in America event.

Lindell was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“Polls are usually wrong, they have been wrong before,” he said. “I think a lot of that is because there has been a lot of blockage on the president’s agenda…know a lot of things that are coming, that are going to get done, and when that stuff starts to manifest, it’s going to be amazing.”

The President’s supporters like to point out the president’s overall approval rating is a lot higher than the one for Congress.

Depending on which poll you look at, only 11-21 percent of those surveyed approve of the job Congress is doing.