Vikings Sign Rhodes To 5-Year Extension

July 30, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, Xavier Rhodes

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed star cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a five-year contract extension.

The deal was done on Sunday , with Rhodes entering his fifth NFL season on the final year of his rookie contract. Rhodes was picked for his first Pro Bowl in 2016, tallying a career-high five interceptions while regularly assigned to cover the opponent’s best wide receiver.

NFL Media reported that Rhodes can make as much as $70 million over the duration of the new deal through the 2022 season. Rhodes, who was drafted with the 25th overall selection in the first round in 2013 out of Florida State, is making a little more than $8 million this season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch