Wild, Niederreiter Agree To 5-Year Contract

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild have locked up one of their top young scorers, signing forward Nino Niederreiter to a five-year contract.
The 24-year-old’s contract has an average yearly value of $5.25 million, according to the team.
“Nino has had a big impact on our club during the last four seasons and we’re very happy to know that will continue in the future,” General Manager Chuck Fletcher said.
Niederreiter joined the wild in 2013 and had his best season last year, scoring 25 goals while appearing in every game. In 2016-17, he set career highs in points, goals, assists, plus/minus rating, power play goals, shots on goal and multi-point games.
He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last three seasons.
Niederreiter was originally drafted by the New York Islanders before being traded to the Wild.