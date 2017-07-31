Anthony Scaramucci Out As Trump’s Communications Director

July 31, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

Scaramucci’s ouster comes just hours after President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.

Scaramucci has been in the spotlight since he was first announced as communications director earlier this month.

The New Yorker magazine published an interview Thursday in which Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden tirade against Reince Priebus, then chief of staff.

Kelly, a retired general and previous Homeland Security secretary, was sworn into his new job Monday morning.

