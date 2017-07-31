Sheriff: Driver Injured After Train Hits Dump Truck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dump truck driver was hospitalized Monday morning in central Minnesota after a train slammed into his truck.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and 32nd Street Southeast, near St. Cloud.
The dump truck driver, 26-year-old Allen Keene, suffered minor injuries in the crash. No one else was hurt.
The collision with a BNSF train caused the truck to hit a utility pole and knock power lines down onto the highway.
The debris damaged two semi trucks and three cars, the sheriff’s office said.
There are neither lights nor a crossing gate at the intersection where the collision occurred.