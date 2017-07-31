Rashod Hill Climbing Vikings O-Line Depth Chart

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — When the Vikings picked up Rashod Hill late last season, little did they know he’d spend the first five days of training camp as the starting left tackle.

“Somebody go down in a split second, you got to be ready to play,” Hill said.

Hill spent nearly all of last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad before he was signed by the Vikings on Nov. 15 , so the fact that he’s now already in line to be the starting left tackle in the event of an injury is some pretty quick development.

“Well he’s very talented, long arms, big, strong hands. He still needs to correct the finer details of the things he’s doing, because he might have four good plays and then he’ll have one that’s just sloppy and he needs to fix them,” coach Mike Zimmer said.

“Every day is an interview, so you got to go out there and try to compete every day,” Hill said.

“Just trying to minimize my mistakes, like if he tell me to do something I try to go back in there and look at it. I look at the film before we watch it in the meeting rooms. Critique my own self and be hard on my own self, because I know what they expect and what they want. Jacksonville coach wanted something different, I know what coach Sparano want. He want his style of play, so whatever he want, I’m going to try and go out here and do what I can do.”

And the Vikings really need him to do it well.