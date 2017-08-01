10 Years Later: 2007 Gallery: 35W Bridge Collapse | Victim's Family Reflects | What Happened, What's Changed

Islamic Cemetery Vandalized In Suburban Minneapolis

August 1, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: CAIR, Islam, Islamophobia, Jaylani Hussein, Minneapolis, Vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Islamic cemetery that was initially denied a permit in suburban Minneapolis has now been vandalized.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says vandals recently entered the Al Maghfirah cemetery in Castle Rock Township and spray painted profanities and swastikas. CAIR-MN says the vandals also damaged walls, furniture and other property. One spray-painted message apparently says: “Leave, you R dead.”

cemetery vandalism 1 Islamic Cemetery Vandalized In Suburban Minneapolis

(credit: CAIR-MN)

Last year, a court forced Castle Rock Township to issue a conditional use permit for the cemetery, finding that the township’s initial decision to deny the permit was arbitrary.

CAIR-MN executive director Jaylani Hussein says the attack on the cemetery comes at a time of increasing anti-Muslim incidents nationwide. He is urging authorities to investigate it as a possible hate crime.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch