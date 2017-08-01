Manhunt Ends, Mendota Heights Murder Suspect Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities announced they have apprehended the man who killed a woman and held multiple people hostage over the weekend.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 44-year-old Lucifer Ngyuen.
A short time after the announcement on social media, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release, saying Nguyen was arrested Monday night in the North Metro. The release also said he will be held at the Dakota County Jail while the investigation is completed.
WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports authorities caught him at 117th and Highway 65 in Blaine just after 11 p.m. Monday. A source tells WCCO Lucifer Nguyen’s brother was driving, while he was the passenger.
Prior to Monday night’s arrest, Dakota County prosecutors had already filed charges of murder, burglary, kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery against Nguyen. He is accused of killing 48-year-old Beverly Cory in Mendota Heights on Saturday, not long after police say he robbed another woman at gunpoint in her home.
