Sheriff: Naked Man With Hatchet Spotted At Landscape Arboretum

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a man was allegedly not wearing any clothes and carrying a hatchet Tuesday morning at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 9:17 a.m. of suspicious activity at the arboretum. A 911 caller said they were jogging on a trail at 7:45 a.m. when they saw a man naked and carrying a hatchet.
The caller saw the man again shortly after 9 a.m., but at the time was wearing black gym shorts and a grey T-shirt. Staff at the arboretum reported seeing a man shortly after 9 a.m. that matched the description of the suspect. He was carrying a small wireless speaker in one hand and a cell phone in the other hand.
Authorities say the suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with salt and pepper hair. He is described as average height and weighing about 300 pounds.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Chaska police and conservation officers with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The arboretum was locked down while authorities conducted a search for the suspect, but he was not located. The arboretum was reopened at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say no threats, physical contact or assaults occurred. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.