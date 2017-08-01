10 Years Later: 2007 Gallery: 35W Bridge Collapse | Victim's Family Reflects | What Happened, What's Changed

Study: Most Men Believe They’re The Primary Grocery Shoppers

August 1, 2017 7:53 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it comes to grocery shopping, who’s pushing the cart more often, men or women?

A new survey by Men’s Health shows that 84 percent of men think they are the primary grocery shoppers in their household.

However, only men were surveyed. Other recent surveys that questioned both men and women show women still take on most of the grocery shopping, but the gap is closing.

The survey also showed that about two-thirds of men say when they shop they are shopping from a list they’ve made.

And it doesn’t end there. The survey also showed 93 percent of men saying they prepare the meals for themselves and 77 percent are preparing meals for others.

