Minnehaha Academy Explosion: 2 Killed | 'We Just Started Digging'4 In Hospital; 1 Critical

Recipe: Crab And Lobster Cake

August 3, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Recipes
(credit: CBS)

Recipe courtesy Adam Bartos, executive chef partner, The Capital Grille

YIELD: 15 ½ lbs. or 72 each – 3oz Cakes

SHELF LIFE: 2 days

INGREDIENTS:

Dry mustard 5 tsp.

Cayenne Pepper, ground 3/4 tsp.

Worcestershire sauce 4 Tbsp.

Parsley, fresh chopped 1 Tbsp.

Pasteurized Liquid Whole Eggs 2 Cups

Mayonnaise 4 Cups

Garlic powder 3/4 Tbsp.

Onion powder 3/4 Tbsp.

Old Bay seasoning 1 ¼ Tbsp.

Kosher salt 1 ¼ Tbsp.

Lobster meat (broken, largest piece ¾”) 6 lbs.

Panko Bread Crumbs 7 ¼ oz.

Lump Crab 8 lbs. *California and Seattle use Dungeness Crab

PROCEDURE:

1. Fully thaw the lobster so there are no ice crystals. Gently squeeze all of the excess moisture from the lobster. Carefully examine the lobster and crab meats a handful at time and remove any shell fragments. Place the lobster and crab in stainless mixing bowl. Gently combine.

2. In a separate mixing bowl combine the dry mustard, cayenne pepper, Worcestershire, parsley, eggs, mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, old bay seasoning and salt.

3. Add panko breadcrumbs to the wet mixture and fold until combined. DO NOT ADD ADDITIONAL BREADCRUMBS, allow the mixture to rest so the breadcrumbs have adequate time to absorb excess moisture.

4. Pour the breadcrumb mixture over the bowl of lobster and crab. Gently FOLD cleaned the lobster no larger than ¾ inch and crabmeat by hand until just combined. DO NOT OVERMIX. Chunks of crabmeat should be clearly visible in finished mixture. The process of combining should only take six to eight folds.

QUALITY IDENTIFIERS:

a) Crab and lobster should have all shell and cartilage removed

b) DO NOT OVERMIX. Chunks of crabmeat should be clearly visible in finished mixture.

c) Panko breadcrumbs are weighed to ensure variance of crumb size is not a factor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch