Man Arrested In Death Of Baby In Burned Home

August 3, 2017 1:05 PM

TOWER, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 24-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a baby whose body was found after a house fire was extinguished in St. Louis County.

Authorities on Thursday identified the 11-month-old child as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski. Firefighters found the baby’s body in the burned out home in Tower Wednesday.

The man is being held on possible charges of second-degree manslaughter, child neglect and other counts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials don’t believe it was intentionally set.

