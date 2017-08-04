Boy, 7, Pulled From Mississippi River Dies

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — St. Cloud police say a 7-year-old boy who was pulled from the Mississippi River has died.
The agency tweeted Friday that the victim was pronounced dead around mid-day, and that an investigation hasn’t revealed any foul play.
Officials aren’t releasing the boy’s identity until more relatives are notified.
KNSI-AM reports that a fire department boat found the boy near the edge of the river. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
