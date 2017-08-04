Man, 86, Killed In Plymouth Crash; Girl, 15, In Grave Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an 86-year-old man is dead and a teenage girl is in grave condition after a crash involving four vehicles in Plymouth Thursday.
According to Plymouth police, two vehicles collided on Highway 55 around 2:45 p.m. when one was turning onto Xenium Lane. The vehicle turning settled between two other vehicles traveling on Xenium.
The 86-year-old man, a passenger in the turning vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl in the turning vehicle was transported to North Memorial Hospital. Police were later told she is in grave condition.
The driver and another passenger in the turning vehicle were also hospitalized, along with the driver of the other vehicle in the collision. All three were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The crash is still under investigation. The identities of those involved have not been released.