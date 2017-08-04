Minnehaha Academy Explosion: NTSB Arrives | Why Natural Gas ExplodesRemembering Ruth & John

VIDEO: Lighting Strikes Sun Country Plane, Ground Crew Worker

August 4, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Florida, Sun Country Airlines

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS Newspath) — Southwest Florida International Airport has released video of a lightning strike incident involving a NavStar employee on the tarmac in July.

Austin Dunn, 21, suffered third-degree burns, muscle damage and bleeding in the brain when lightning struck a Sun Country plane near him on July 22 at the Southwest Florida International Airport.

While the airport activated its inclement weather alarm system, it’s up to individual carriers to decide whether to follow system precautions, airport officials said.

Reports say that Dunn has been released from the hospital and is doing better.

