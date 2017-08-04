Hundreds Of Artists’ Work On Display At Uptown Art Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It should be a great weekend for the Uptown Art Fair.
Nearly 400,000 people attend this event each year, making it number 2 in attendance behind only the State Fair.
You’ll see the work of more than 350 artists from around the world. There’s also a performance stage that will have music and dancing, and 25 food vendors as well.
Kristi Abbott’s piece “Bob Dylan” is one of the works on display. Abbott was the featured artist for the Edina Art Fair and is based in Forest Lake.
Gates open at noon Friday and the event runs through Sunday.