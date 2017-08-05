4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are the top four things to do this weekend, courtesy of Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. Crayfest is back at Smack Shack. Enjoy live music, a crayfish eating contest, local brews and more. Hours Saturday are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smack Shack in the North Loop. Tickets are $50.
2. Rock out at Mears Park at the fifth annual Lowertown Guitar Festival. Acts this year include Todd Clouser and Hannah von der Hoff. Hours are Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
3. It’s Minnesota number-one-ranked art fair. The Edina Art Fair draws nearly 400,000 people to Uptown each year. More than 350 artists will be on site showcasing their work in painting, sculpture, ceramics and more. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — and it’s free.
4. Head on down to Canterbury for the Beer, Burger & Bacon Festival. Besides live racing as always, there will be hundreds of beer samples from 50 different breweries. Plus dozens of burgers and bacon from local restaurants like Burger Jones, Charlies on Prior and Bacon Me Crazy. Tickets are $45.