2 Teens Hospitalized Following Shooting In North Minneapolis

August 6, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: North Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two teenagers were hospitalized late Saturday night following a shooting on the city’s north side.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fremont Avenue North.

Officers responding to the scene found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was brought to a hospital in stable condition.

Later, another victim, an 18-year-old man, appeared at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. Police say he was not cooperative with investigators.

No arrests have been made.

