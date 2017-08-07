2nd Person Pleads Guilty In South Dakota Girl’s Beating Death

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A second person has pleaded guilty in the beating death last fall of a 5-year-old girl on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew St. Pierre of McLaughlin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday. South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says St. Pierre could face up to life in prison when sentenced Nov. 20.

St. Pierre and Desarae Makes Him First were charged last October in the killing of Makes Him First’s daughter. Court records say the girl died of blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

Makes Him First pleaded guilty earlier this month and also could face life in prison when sentenced on Oct. 30.

