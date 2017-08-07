Help Sought Finding Missing Minneapolis Teenager

August 7, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Minneapolis.

The center says Alexis Davis was last seen at her Minneapolis home on Aug. 1, adding that she might be in the company of a man in route to Los Angeles.

alexis davis real Help Sought Finding Missing Minneapolis Teenager

(credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Davis is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-348-2345.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch