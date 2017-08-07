Help Sought Finding Missing Minneapolis Teenager

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Minneapolis.
The center says Alexis Davis was last seen at her Minneapolis home on Aug. 1, adding that she might be in the company of a man in route to Los Angeles.
Davis is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-348-2345.