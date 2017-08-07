Sheriff: 3 Hospitalized After ATV Crash; Alcohol Likely Involved

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a weekend ATV collision that sent three underage men to the hospital.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says two ATVs collided around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on 48th Street, south of Hillman.
The drivers of the ATVs were 19-year-old Matthew Daleiden, of Little Falls, and 20-year-old Ryley Rhoda, of Foley. One of them had a passenger, 16-year-old Camille Kolding, of Foley.
All three suffered injuries.
The sheriff’s office says Daleiden was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in the Twin Cities. Rhoda and Kolding were brought to St. Cloud Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.