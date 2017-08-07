End Of Summer Dinner Recipes

SPICED TURKEY MEATBALLS WITH AVOCADO CREAM SAUCE
Ingredients
- 1 C. sour cream
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1/3 C. cilantro leaves, loosely packed
- 2 cloves garlic, quartered\
- 2-3 Tbsp. lime juice
- 3/4 tsp. salt, divided
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
- 2 lb. ground turkey
- 1/4 C. minced red onion
- Olive oil
- 1 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved
Instructions
- Place the sour cream, avocado, cilantro, garlic, lime juice and 1/4 tsp. salt into a blender, puree until smooth, cover and refrigerate until use.
- In a small bowl, mix together together the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, cumin, oregano, paprika, cayenne pepper and ground black pepper, set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together the ground turkey and onion, sprinkle meat evenly with the seasoning mixture and mix together to incorporate everything, form into walnut sized meatballs, set aside.
- In a large skillet heat up some olive oil over medium high heat, place several meatballs in the pan, but not overcrowded and cook for 6-8 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through, repeate until all the spiced ground turkey is gone.
- Place a cherry tomato half onto a mini skewer cut side down, then add a meatball and place on a platter that has the avocado cream sauce spread onto it; repeat until all meatballs are on skewered and on the platter.
GRILLED CHICKEN, STRAWBERRY & ARGULA TOAST
Ingredients
- 3 C. ripe strawberries, diced
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
- 1/3 C. balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 loaf Multi-Grain Tuscan loaf, sliced and toasted
- 8 oz. Feta or goat cheese
- 2 C. Arugula
- 2 grilled chicken breasts, thinly sliced
Instructions
- Place the strawberries, shallot and fresh thyme leaves into a medium bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, Dijon, salt, pepper and honey, pour over the strawberries, toss to coat and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the strawberries, minced shallot and fresh thyme.
- To serve, spread some cheese on a slice of toast, topped with some arugula, chicken breast slices and top with the marinated strawberries right before serving; repeat with remaining ingredients.
ORANGE TERIYAKI CHICKEN & VEGETABLE STIR FRY *HIBACHI STYLE
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. corn starch
- 1/2 C. water
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 C. soy sauce
- 1/2 C. brown sugar
- 1/2 C. fresh squeezed orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. fresh grated ginger
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1/4 C. rice wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seed oil *divided
- 2 lb. thinly sliced beef, thinly sliced chicken, raw shrimp or combination of meats
- 8 C. stir fry vegetables (broccoli florets, pea pods, sliced carrots, sliced onion etc…)
- Cooked white rice
Instructions
- In a large bowl whisk together the cornstarch and water until blended, then add the garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, orange juice, ginger, salt, red pepper flakes and rice wine vinegar.
- Pour the sauce mixture into a large pot and over medium high heat bring the orange teriyaki sauce to a simmer, whisking occasionally until thickened, about 6 to 8 minutes, reduce heat to low to keep warm.
- Heat 1 to 2 teaspoons of toasted sesame seed oil to a wok or large skillet over medium high heat and cook an individual serving of vegetables until tender crisp about 8 minutes, stirring constantly, remove vegetables from pan.
- Add another teaspoon of oil to the hot skillet and cook choice of meat for 4 to 6 minutes or until cooked through or for beef to desired taste, place vegetables back into pan with meat, add desired amount of orange teriyaki sauce to meat and vegetables and cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until ingredients are coated well with sauce.
- Repeat this process for each individual’s vegetable and meat choice, serve stir fry over hot cooked rice.
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE TRIFLE BAR
Ingredients
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2 oz. unsweetened chocolate, melted
- 1 1/2 C. powdered sugar
- 2 C. heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Layering Ingredients: Crushed chocolate wafer cookies, angel food cake, vanilla wafers, M&M’s, crushed toffee candy bar, sliced strawberries, raspberries, cherry pie filling, etc.
Instructions
- In a bowl using a hand mixer on low speed combine the cream cheese, melted chocolate and powdered sugar for 3 minutes, increase speed to high and beat another 3 to 4 minutes until well combined.
- Add the heaving whipping cream and vanilla and beat on low for 2 to 3 minutes slowly increasing the speed until mixture is thick and peaks form, cover and refrigerate until use.
TRIFLE BAR: Set out desired glassware and the chocolate mousse along with all of the layering ingredients for each person to build their own trifle.