Kylie’s Kids: Luke Visits Yellowstone & JoJo The Junior Race Car Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re hitting big milestones with a few of our Kylie’s Kids. We wanted to share a few happy updates with you.

First up we have 6-year-old Luke.

We met him back in March when Luke was being treated for Leukemia at Children’s Minnesota. He was diagnosed last summer when his family was about to leave for Yellowstone. The trip was put on hold for him to start treatment.

While Luke isn’t quite cancer-free yet, he’s been in the “maintenance” stage which means he has chemo once a month for the next two years.

We checked back in with Luke’s family recently. He still gets chemo once a month at Children’s, but his mom says he’s doing great. Luke finished kindergarten and he was able to play baseball and soccer this summer.

Luke loved the animals, getting out at the top of a mountain and coming back with wet socks and tennis shoes because he wanted to climb it in the snow, sticking his head out of the car window to get a closer look at the bison. He got to horseback ride and whitewater raft for the first time.

He has a crazy pill regiment at home, a blend of various chemotherapies, steroids and antibiotics. He has become quite a pill-taking champ.

Last summer after diagnosis, his whole family would sit on the kitchen floor with him, each with their own spoonful of chocolate syrup & crushed up pills. It would sometimes take hours and now, nights when he has 12 pills to take, he has figured out the art of swallowing them all. He would say his secret trick is to take them with milk.

Remember JoJo? She was one of the first kids we featured at Masonic Children’s Hospital. She was here from North Dakota fighting Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, a rare type of lung cancer, for the second time.

She’s now almost 13 years old, healthy and loving life. Her last cancer check up was in May — still cancer-free! And now she only has to go every six months. JoJo is now making a name for herself in Hollywood. She’s been appearing in different short films and commercials and getting attention for another one of her hobbies — junior race car driving.