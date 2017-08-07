State Rep. Newberger Plans To Run Against Sen. Klobuchar

August 7, 2017 7:20 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State Rep. Jim Newberger is the first Republican to formally announce plans to take on Minnesota’s popular U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar.

Should Newberger win his party’s endorsement at next year’s state convention, the task of beating Klobuchar is a tall one. The Democratic senator beat her last two Republican opponents by double digits. And, she’s already raised nearly $6 million for her next campaign.

Newberger, a three-term House member from Becker, says he’s up for the challenge. Newberger says he’s a relentless work. In his campaign announcement, Newberger says his goals include repealing the Affordable Care Act, reforming the country’s refugee program, simplifying the tax code and lowering the national debt.

