ME: Man Killed In North Mpls. Was Shot In Head

August 7, 2017 11:33 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say the man killed in a north Minneapolis shooting over the weekend died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue West just before 3 a.m. Paramedics pronounced a man dead at the scene.

Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 25-year-old Shane Lamont Webb. His death was ruled a homicide.

A second victim showed up to North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. She is expected to be OK.

Police are urging anyone with information about these shootings to text their tip anonymously to 847411. Enter MPD, a space and then the tip.

