ME: Man Killed In North Mpls. Was Shot In Head

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say the man killed in a north Minneapolis shooting over the weekend died of a gunshot wound to the head.
The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue West just before 3 a.m. Paramedics pronounced a man dead at the scene.
Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 25-year-old Shane Lamont Webb. His death was ruled a homicide.
A second victim showed up to North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. She is expected to be OK.
Police are urging anyone with information about these shootings to text their tip anonymously to 847411. Enter MPD, a space and then the tip.