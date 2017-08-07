Prescott Police Department Mourns Loss Of Chief

August 7, 2017 2:09 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Prescott, Wisconsin, will be working with heavy hearts this week after their leader passed away over the weekend.

Chief Gary Krutke was battling cancer. He passed away on Saturday.

(credit: Prescott Police Department)

Chief Krutke worked for the Prescott Police Department for nearly 18 years. He started as a patrol officer and worked his way up to chief in January of 2014.

Chief Krutke also served in the U.S. military, where he spent time in Iraq and earned the Purple Heart. Plans for a memorial service are pending.

