Rosario, Twins Defeat Brewers 5-4 Eddie Rosario doubled home the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a balk as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Monday.

Wolves Owner Wants To Face-To-Face Meeting With Wiggins Before Max ContractMinnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said Monday that he is ready to commit nearly $150 million to Andrew Wiggins with a max-level extension of his rookie contract. Before he does so, Taylor wants to sit down face-to-face with Wiggins to hear the former No. 1 overall pick commit to the franchise in a similar fashion.