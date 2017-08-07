Wis. Authorities Investigate Suspicious Death Of Man Found In Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say they are investigating a suspicious death in which a man was found deceased Sunday morning in a car.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident after a 911 caller reported that there was a man passed out behind the wheel of a car near the intersection of 25th Street and 9 ¾ Avenue, just north of Chetek.
When deputies got to the scene, they found the man dead. The sheriff’s office said he appeared to have been placed on the floor of the car’s passenger side.
The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Mark Johnson, of Chetek.
Two people were questioned in connection to the death, the sheriff’s office said, adding that there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.
An autopsy is slated to be performed on Johnson’s body to determine his cause of death.