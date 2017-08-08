DPS: Minnesota Surpasses 200 Deaths On Roads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials say the state surpassed 200 road fatalities over the weekend.
According to the Department of Public Safety, 203 people have died on Minnesota roads this year. The state reported 200 deaths on July 25 last year.
The recent deaths include two separate alcohol-related crashes that killed a 29-year-old woman from Rice County and a 60-year-old Swift County man.
The 203 fatalities include 144 motor vehicle occupants, 32 motorcyclists, 20 pedestrians, one bicyclist and six occupants of other vehicle types.
According to the DPS, the four main factors that contribute to loss of life: alcohol, distracted driving, speed and unbelted motorists.
Law enforcement plans to ramp up efforts to get impaired motorists off the road from Aug. 18 through Sept. 3.