Level 3 Offender From Minnesota Arrested In Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A level 3 predatory offender who absconded from supervision in Minnesota has been taken into custody in Texas.
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), 26-year-old Jonah James Hawkins has been on fugitive status since June 27, when he absconded from supervision. He was last seen leaving his residence in Halstad.
Hawkins was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a juvenile female. He was released from prison on April 22, 2015.
On Tuesday, the DOC said Hawkins was taken into custody on Aug. 4 in Starr County, Texas.
“The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) thanks law enforcement (including the U.S. Marshal Service), the media and the public for their assistance in this search,” the DOC said in a statement.