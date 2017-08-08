Level 3 Offender From Minnesota Arrested In Texas

August 8, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Halstad, James Hawkins, Level 3 Predatory Offender

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A level 3 predatory offender who absconded from supervision in Minnesota has been taken into custody in Texas.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), 26-year-old Jonah James Hawkins has been on fugitive status since June 27, when he absconded from supervision. He was last seen leaving his residence in Halstad.

Hawkins was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a juvenile female. He was released from prison on April 22, 2015.

On Tuesday, the DOC said Hawkins was taken into custody on Aug. 4 in Starr County, Texas.

“The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) thanks law enforcement (including the U.S. Marshal Service), the media and the public for their assistance in this search,” the DOC said in a statement.

jonah hawkins Level 3 Offender From Minnesota Arrested In Texas

(credit: Minnesota Dept. Of Corrections)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch