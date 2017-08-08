Twin Cities Restaurant Cracks Open A Big Ol’ Ostrich Egg

August 8, 2017 6:24 PM By Nina Moini
Filed Under: Keys Restaurant, Nina Moini, Ostrich Egg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Twin Cities restaurant took on an unusual challenge on Tuesday by serving up its first ostrich egg.

Keys Restaurant owner Carol Gregory said the chain of nine locations cracks open some two million chicken eggs per year, but this was the first ostrich egg.

Ostrich eggs have very thick shells and contain the equivalent of 24 chicken eggs.

“This is just a fun challenge,” Gregory said.

Using a dremel, a hammer, and knife, Gregory and a group of friends cracked open the ostrich egg, which served 10 people.

While the ostrich egg will not be on the restaurant menu, Gregory said it was a fun experience.

